KEENAN - Deacon Emeritus Clough Kirk Jr. Age 95, departed this life October 28, 2012. He was born December 4, 1917 in Union County, SC. Married to the late Jessie Lee (Garner) Keenan. Clough was known by the nickname of 'CK'. He worked until retirement at General Motors, a member of New Hope Baptist Church where he was ordained as a Deacon in 1982 and achieved recognition as Deacon Emeritus for his faithful service until he became ill. Clough was a veteran of the U.S. Army obtaining the rank of Sergeant serving abroad in France, Italy and Germany. He also was a Pullman Porter, having been invited to New York City when their noble history was honored. Funeral services will take place on Friday, November 2, 2012 at BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckham St., Buffalo, NY 14206. Wake at 10 AM and the Funeral at 11 AM. Pastor, Rev. Herschel Chapman, Jr., officiating.