Letter: TV mute buttons getting a workout

TV mute buttons getting a workout

Our TV remote is about to fail. After repeated muting of political ads, it’s reached the end of life expectancy. Early in the campaign process this year, it became evident that the TV ads put forth by both the local and national candidates were lacking in both fact and truth. Viewers hoping for useful information for choosing candidates soon realized that the ads were essentially political “propaganda” threatening the sense of rational voters. They, most likely like me, resorted to the mute button. The 2012 campaign ads mark a new and hopefully last low mark in election campaigns. After the elections, electronics retailers should be prepared for a sharp increase in sales of replacement TV remote units.

Dan Massing

Williamsville