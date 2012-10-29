MOLYNEAUX, Silas R.

MOLYNEAUX - Silas R. Col., USAF, Ret.

October 27, 2012, of Lockport, NY, formerly of Barker, NY, husband of Marilyn Brauer Molyneaux and the late Eleanor Kaltenborn Molyneaux. He was born in Houghton, NY, April 14, 1916, the son of the late Robert and Pearl Ingersoll Molyneaux; father of Joel (Lynda) Molyneaux of Omaha, NE and Leslie (Paul) Fuzak of Buffalo, NY; grandfather of Ann (Charles) Walcutt, Kelly (John) Vornbrock, Elita and Zakery Fuzak; brother of the late Glenn, Max, Evan and Charles Molyneaux and Roberta Grange; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the RUTLAND-CORWIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2670 Main St., Newfane, NY, Thursday 4-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 11:00 AM at Faith United Methodist Church, 1449 Quaker Road, Barker, NY 14012. Burial will be in Hartland Central Cemetery. Memorials to Faith United Methodist Church, 1449 Quaker Road, Barker, NY 14012 would be appreciated by family. Please visit www.rutland-corwin.com to send a condolence to the family.