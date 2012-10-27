Three injured as SUV crashes into doughnut shop

Three people were injured late Saturday morning when an 85-year-old West Seneca man attempting to park at a Dingens Street doughnut shop apparently accelerated by mistake, smashing the sport utility vehicle through the front of the shop, Buffalo police said.

The injured included a female passenger, believed to be in her mid-50s, and two male customers inside the store. At least two of the three were taken to St. Joseph Campus of Sisters Hospital, Cheektowaga, but none of the injuries was believed to be life-threatening.

The driver was not injured after his vehicle plowed into the Donut Kraze shop at 406 Dingens, near the Niagara Thruway, a few miles south of downtown, at about 11:40 a.m. Witnesses said the air bags on the SUV deployed following impact.

The building suffered extensive damage, especially to the front of the store, police said.

The investigation is continuing, and police suggested charges are possible against the driver.