Religion notes / News of area faith groups

Methodist bishop visits

Bishop Mark J. Webb of the Upper New York Area of the United Methodist Church will visit the Niagara Frontier district for the first time on Sunday and is scheduled to meet with area United Methodists from 2 to 5 p.m. in Pendleton Center United Methodist Church, 6864 Campbell Blvd., Pendleton.

Webb was installed Sept. 30 as bishop of the Upper New York Area, which is based in Syracuse and consists of 182,000 United Methodists and 920 churches in 49 upstate New York counties. It includes 81 churches in the Niagara Frontier district.

Election prayers

Unity Church of Buffalo, 1243 Delaware Ave., will host an election eve prayer service from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5.

Church member Nanette Contino and Sandy St. Louis, owner of Inspiration Point bookstore, will facilitate the open prayer vigil service with prayers said every quarter hour, followed by a moment of silence. Participants are encouraged to come and go at any time during the two hours and stay for as long as desired.

Church tour

As part of its yearlong 125th anniversary celebration, Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave., will host a tour of the church and its stained-glass windows at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The tour by a team of parish docents will cover the church’s history, highlights of the Gothic revival architecture and significant points of interest in the stained-glass windows. Twelve windows lining the nave were created in Innsbruck, Austria. Twenty-one windows, including three Rose Windows, depict events and symbols from scripture and from church history.

A reception will follow. Reservations can be made by calling 884-0053. While there is no admission charge, a good-will offering will be accepted.

Armed Forces Sabbath

Bishop Richard J. Malone will be main celebrant for special Mass in honor of the Navy/Armed Forces Sabbath at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 in St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St.

Service men and women of all denominations are welcome. All active duty, Reserve, National Guard, veterans and retired military are invited to attend and wear their service uniforms. Color guards from military units and veterans’ associations are encouraged to participate. Assemble in the chapel at 10 a.m. A reception will follow the Mass.