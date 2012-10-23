Ontario Motor Coach group meeting here

The Ontario Motor Coach Association is taking a road trip to Buffalo for its annual conference.

The Canadian trade group is holding its annual conference and marketplace in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center and the Hyatt Regency Buffalo – the first time the Ontario Motor Coach Association has held its annual gathering outside Canada.

The conference, which runs through Wednesday, is expected to attract about 600 delegates, including tour operators, tour suppliers, coach operators and coach suppliers from all over North America.

Visit Buffalo Niagara estimates that the conference will generate nearly $900,000 for the local economy.