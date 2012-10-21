Letter: Region should replace Skyway with a tunnel

Region should replace Skyway with a tunnel

In 1980, at the hotel he designed and built – then the Hilton, now Adam’s Mark – Clement Chen was honored by his colleagues at the National Architects Convention as architect of the year.

At his acceptance speech, he outlined his vision for Buffalo and the waterfront. One issue he addressed was the lack of planning in building a Skyway bridge at the east end of Lake Erie. He suggested that a tunnel would be of greater use since wind and snow closings had plagued the Skyway and it blocked the view of the waterfront from downtown Buffalo.

Interesting that we now are revisiting the replacement of the Skyway. I wonder how many planners have reviewed Chen’s proposal from 1980.

Bruce Moden

East Aurora