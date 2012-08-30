LOIACANO, Geraldine M. (Mazzone)

LOIACANO - Geraldine M. (nee Mazzone)

August 29, 2012, beloved wife of Samuel; dear mother of Karen (Abbe Sull) and Donna (Robert) Durkin; loving grandmother of Dora (Timothy) Govenettio, Shawn, Melanie, Samantha and Monica; great-grandmother of Cullen and Braydyn; sister of Theresa Ognibene, Betty (Anthony) Serio, Dorothy Polizzi, Gloria Valvo; predeceased by other brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) Saturday 9 AM and St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS) at 9:30 AM. Visitation Friday 4-7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com