GRIFFITH, Howard E. "Bud"

Age 77, of Lewiston, NY, August 22, 2012, husband of Melody L. (Garner) Griffith; father of Jennifer Griffith; brother of Jacqueline Filosofos and the late Barbara Griffith and Betty Lou Shepherd; son of the late Chester and Lila Mae (Vandenbosch) Griffith. Friends may call at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., North 4th and Ridge Sts., Lewiston on Sunday from 2-5 PM. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14240