SCHEITHEIR, Joan M. (Schuler)

Of Akron, NY, went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2012, at the age of 80, surrounded by her loving family, wife of the late John R. Skalski and the late Arthur A. Scheitheir; loving mother of Karen M. Skalski, John J. Skalski, Annette H. (Ronald) Worthington, Joseph F. (Shannon) Skalski and Margaret G. (Kathleen) Schotto; cherished grandmother of Dezaray A. Skalski, Martin W. Schotto and Jonathan R. Schotto. She was the sister of Carol, William, Sharon and the late Barbara Ann and Ronald. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 AM in St. Teresa R.C. Church, Akron. (Please assemble at church). Family will receive family and friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM in the CHILDS FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 10 Eckerson Ave., Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Teresa of Avila Parish, Akron, NY 14001. www.stteresasofakron.com or Crossroads House, 11 Liberty Street, Batavia, NY 14020. www.crossroadshouse.com

