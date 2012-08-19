Officials seek help in identifying dead woman

State Park Police are asking the public's help in identifying a woman whose body was discovered last weekend in the lower Niagara River in the City of Niagara Falls.

The body was found Aug. 11 and appeared to have been in the water between one and three days.

The body was removed by the state Swift Water Rescue Team and taken to the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, which was performed under the direction of Niagara County Coroner Cindy-Lou Joyce.

The woman was described as being between 25 and 40. She was 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed 177 pounds. She had black hair and three to four piercings in each ear. Police aren't sure of her race but believe she is white or possibly Native American.

She also had a tattoo of a rose on her right ankle and a word inscribed underneath the rose reads either "Shane" or "Share." Investigators said it's possible the word may have been tattooed at a different time than the rose.

Anyone with information about a missing person matching the description of the woman found in the river is asked to call park police at 278-1777.

