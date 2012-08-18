This Day in Buffalo Sports History; Justin Strzelczyk — August 18, 1968

Not all of the stories here have happy endings. Justin Strzelczyk is remembered in part for all the wrong reasons.

Strzelczyk grew up in West Seneca; his father Connie was a 6-foot-4 basketball player at Montana State. Justin grew up playing all sports and he seemed to be good at all of them. He was a basketball star at West Seneca West.

Strzelczyk moved on to play football at the University of Maine. He was a free spirit, but played well enough to make the East-West Shrine Game. Strzelczyk impressed Steelers coach Chuck Noll and was picked in the 11th round of the 1990 draft.

He beat the odds and played on the offensive line for Pittsburgh through 1998. In fact, he started about half of the games in his career and played every offensive line position except center.

Strzelczyk retired in 1999 and had a variety of problems with authorities. He also showed signs of mental problems. In 2004, he died in a car crash in Herkimer. An autopsy revealed signs of brain damage caused by football injuries, starting a medical discussion on the issue that continues until this day.

— Budd Bailey

