LOCAL NEWS  BRIEFS

Seneca Party picks officers for Allegany and Cattaraugus

SALAMANCA – The Seneca Party, the dominant political party of the Seneca Nation, chose new party officers for the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories at meetings earlier this week.

At the Cattaraugus Territory meeting, Travis Jimerson, a Cattaraugus councillor, was chosen as chairman and Corrine Bennett Martin was chosen as co-chair. Treasurer is Susanne Memmo Lindgren and secretary is Luanna Jimerson.

At the Allegany Territory meeting, new officers include chairwoman Darlene Miller, who has served as an Allegany councillor; co-chairman Stephen Watt, treasurer Pam Bowen and secretary Trishelle Murphy.

***

Annual technology forum can accommodate 60 vendors

LOCKPORT – The Niagara County Information Technology Department is recruiting vendors for the county's 12th annual technology forum, set for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls.

IT Director Larry L. Helwig said 60 vendor booths are available at a cost of $225 each. In recent years, the vendor space has been sold out. Last year, more than 400 people attended the forum.

Besides a chance to check out gear, the forum offers lectures and classes on topics ranging from law enforcement to private-sector cyber-security. Breakfast and lunch is included in the admission price.

Those interested in registering a booth or providing professional instruction may call 439-7043 or visit www.niagaracounty.com/forum.asp for more information.

***

$967,793 awarded to UB promotes locally grown food

Rep. Kathy Hochul, D-Hamburg, has announced that the University at Buffalo will receive $967,793 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help expand access to locally grown food in Western New York.

The grant, Hochul said, "will go a long way to connect consumers to local farmers, expand the availability of fresh food, and enhance the economic vitality of agriculture in Western New York."

"It is critical that we continue to work to preserve food security and expand access to healthy, locally grown produce."

***

Ceremony marks opening of health care facility

DELEVAN – A ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday marked the opening of Cattaraugus County's newest health care facility – Olean General Hospital's Delevan Health Center. It will begin treating patients Monday.

The $1.4 million center is located in the Delevan Plaza at 38 N. Main St. (Route 16).

It will offer primary care and dental services five days a week.

Hours for primary care are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday.

Dental care will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. For appointments, call 707-7040 or visit www.ogh.org.