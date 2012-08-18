Daniel E. Flynn, state trooper for 30 years; Feb. 2, 1941 – Aug. 15, 2012

Daniel E. Flynn, a New York State Police trooper for 30 years, died Wednesday in St. Peter's Hospital, Albany, after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 71.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Flynn attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School and Bishop Timon High School.

He graduated from Gannon University in Erie, Pa., and moved to East Chatham in 1964.

Married to his childhood sweetheart, the former Elaine Lutz, for 48 years, Mr. Flynn served as a state trooper and was a longtime member of St. James Church in Chatham.

Survivors in addition to his wife include two daughters, Colleen M. Flynn Laraway and Danielle C. Wright; a son, Sean M.; three sisters, Teri Houston, Bonnie Jean Nation and Carol Antersol; and two brothers, Frank Beatty and Ronald Meagher.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in St. James Catholic Church, Chatham.

[RONAYNE]