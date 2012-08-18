CHRISTMAN, Charlotte "Lottie" (Bittner)

Of Swormville, NY, August 15, 2012, age 104, beloved wife of the late Walter; dearest mother of Thomas J. (Ann) of Florida and Daniel M. (Bonnie) of Findley Lake, NY; grandmother of Mary Froehle, Lynn Kelly and Marc Christman; great-grandmother of Thomas Froehle, Kristen and Patrick Kelly, and Haleigh and Connor Christman. Services from The URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6685 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY (south of County & N. French), Monday at 9:30 AM and from St. Mary's Chapel, Swormville, at 10 AM. Mrs. Christman was a member of St. Ann's Society and 64 year member Swormville Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and past president. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 PM. Memorials may be made to Swormville Fire Co. or St. Mary's Church.