FICK, Marjorie (Blatner)

July 30, 2012, age 98, beloved wife of the late Vincent H. Fick; loving mother of James V. Fick, Carolyn (late Richard) Noel and the late Kenneth (Frances) Fick; cherished grandmother of Jean, Kenneth, Jr. and Michael (Carrie) Fick; dear sister of Rita (late Francis) Sheedy, Jeanne (late Walter) Peters and predeceased by the late Helen (late William) Flore, Agnes (late George) Speck, Gerald (late Eileen) and Joseph (Dolores) Blatner; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday from Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Avenue, Kenmore at 9:30 AM. Friends invited. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com