BARBERA, Jeanette S. (Benevento)

July 29, 2012, at age 91, beloved wife of the late Vincent Barbera; devoted mother of Kathleen (Andrew) Coughlin, David (Karlton) Barbera, Vincent (Elaine) Barbera, Norman (Katherine) Barbera, Mark (Michelle) Barbera and Susan (James) Harvey; loving grandmother of Anne Marie, Amy, Kelly, Jason, Jessie, Juliana, Nicholas, Eric, Melissa and Jillian; great-grandmother of Lily and Maesey; dear sister of Lillian Bennett and the late Josephine Zipp, Pauline Santasero, Angeline Butler, John and Thomas Benevento. The family will be present on Tuesday from 7-9 PM and Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 12:00 Noon at St. Mary Church, Swormville. Friends invited. All are asked to assemble at the church. If desired, memorials may be made in Jeanette's memory to the Blind Association of Western New York, 1160 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14209. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com