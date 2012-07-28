Van Patten elected state commander

Timothy Van Patten, a 40-year member of the Alfred J. Jurek Post 1672 in Swormville, has been elected New York State commander of the American Legion.

Van Patten, 63, became the 15th state commander to be elected from Erie County at the Department of New York's 94th annual Convention of the American Legion held in Rochester last weekend. He will serve a one-year term.

"It's a great honor," said Van Patten, who enlisted in the Navy Reserves in 1966 and served until 1972.

He will attend meetings in Washington, D.C., and Indianapolis and update the 120,000 American Legion members in New York about current issues affecting veterans.

Van Patten said one of the biggest issues is health benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He said he is currently working on interim benefits for veterans returning home who have to wait while the VA processes their paperwork.

"What I learn there I bring back to the counties," Van Patten said of his state leadership position. "I'm excited to get going."

As commander, he will travel to the 62 counties in New York and two legion posts in Canada to promote the programs and scholarships available through the American Legion.

Van Patten will attend a membership workshop Thursday through Aug. 4 and the 94th annual National Convention in Indianapolis from Aug. 24 to 30. He will also be on the road Sept. 15 to start visiting counties.

Van Patten has served as commander of the Erie County American Legion, commander of the Eighth District – which covers the eight counties of Western New York and two posts in Canada – and a four-time commander of the Alfred J. Jurek Post 1672. He has also been a member of the Finance Committee and chairman of the state conventions held in Buffalo in 2004 and 2009.

