Creativity should not suffer in wake of theater massacre

I love movies. I love the places that show movies – almost all of them, from those 1970s multiplex boxes whose sound bleed you could hear in the tinny box next door to the aged grind houses to the modern megaplex wonderments with stadium seating.

I've spent a professional lifetime in them, and my affection is no less than it ever was.

I love most of the people who love movies. I'll grant you I'm a bit less enamored of audience members who bring crying babies than most others.

Nor am I all that fond of guffawing yokel-boys laughing uproariously at the unfunniest doings of the latest numbskull "comedy" while everyone else in the theater is silently cursing the fate that ever taught them how to pronounce the name "Galifianakis."

But I love the hopefulness of movie audiences. I love their excitement and their openness to something new whenever the lights go down. And their uncomplicated vulnerability.

I love their democratic (small "d") faith in one another, their innocent joy at all being able to dream together in the dark. We're all very different people when the lights go up. But in the dark, we all want something wonderful. I've spent my life among those people and I have never regretted it for a second. It has been an incalculable privilege.

If I thought about it at all, I'd have known long ago the Aurora massacre was coming. Nothing can stop rampages. In a free society so insane that it actually allows private citizens to buy assault rifles, I'd surely have realized that some young psychopath somewhere would carry one into one of the places I love and start slaughtering audiences. What I couldn't have guessed in a million years is that it would happen in a town less than 20 miles away from Columbine High School – a town where the police chief's own daughter was, at the very moment of the horrors, watching the exact same movie as the victims in another megaplex not far away. (We learned that Sunday night on NBC during Savannah Guthrie's prime-time interview with Aurora Police Chief Daniel Oates.)

These terminally alienated young psychotics feed on crowds. What crowd is more vulnerable than those who have surrendered to the dark together?

The journalism that covers the rampages and that follows them has now become so ritualized and formulized that remarks about its formulization have become part of the formula. We see the heart-mauling grief of the bereft. We hear of arduous, heroic actions from survivors. We watch the elementary anger of those who simply want the least stable and most dangerous among us to have a much harder time of it when they decide to kill and maim.

The freedom to destroy others in large numbers just doesn't seem, to most of us, to be part of democratic bedrock.

We watch memorial services. We confront the almost limitless human appetite for cliche. Some of us find consolation in it all. Some of us find it all that much more dispiriting.

I can't imagine any thoughtful movie critic who wasn't instantly captured by the possible connection between the horrific crime and the movie whose midnight premiere provided a setting for it.

David Edelstein, on the New York magazine website, quite rightly pronounced the appropriateness of midnight screenings to be "a ridiculous issue." He was far too quick, though, to write "It is irresponsible to tie the act of a sociopath to ‘The Dark Knight Rises.' But, he added, "It would be irresponsible not to say that one of the most disturbing aspects of the prevailing vigilantism and vengeance motifs in modern action cinema is that anyone can style himself a vigilante avenger."

Anthony Lane in the New Yorker declared flat-out that the Aurora gunman "was not driven by these movies to slaughter … what we can say for now is simply this: he took advantage of those movies."

More sensibly, his New Yorker colleague David Denby was wise enough to remember that in Christopher Nolan's previous "Batman" film – "The Dark Knight" – "a jolly sadism was the dominant effect. The movie's structure and style was itself an act of violence perpetrated on the audience for its pleasure." He wondered this about accused killer James Holmes: "Maybe he's some kind of didactic lunatic, a cracked ironist himself: you want violence as spectacle, I'll give it to you."

There, I submit to you, is the kind of voice we need now – one as ready to think the unthinkable as our films are.

Nothing is more unthinkable to a critic than drawing a straight line between art – maybe even great art – and the most monstrous behavior. But then, history is less fussy. It's very good at that. Hitler loved Wagner. The composer didn't build Auschwitz and Buchenwald. But no music lover could fail to shudder at what he might well have thought of them (our terror is that he might have been fine with them, just fine).

This rampage didn't happen at midnight showings of "Prometheus," or "The Avengers," or "The Amazing Spider-Man." It happened at the midnight showing of the final part of Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy, after the previous film – a great masterpiece of American popular art – gave us Heath Ledger as the Joker, a sadist torturing society itself for his own merriment.

That's what these films are about – openly, blatantly. Batman is tortured within but it's society itself – his precious Gotham – that suffers most grievously.

When New York Police Commissioner Ray Kelly told us that he'd conferred with the Aurora cops and they'd told him that Holmes had his hair dyed red and claimed to be the Joker when caught, it couldn't have made more sense.

It is the virtuosic power of movies that they momentarily supplant reality and are so powerful they affect behavior – especially the behavior of the impressionable and unfinished. We've all learned something from what we've seen onscreen, whether it's how to light someone else's cigarette or how to pump a pump-action shotgun. (I've never actually held one, but I know how, anyway.)

It is the very greatness of "The Dark Knight" as a work of popular art – with Ledger's literally self-annihilating performance as society's most joyous torturer – that can't help making you wonder about its effect on someone disturbed enough to want the films to become reality. It would be a mortal sin against the very idea of civilization to tell artists they can no longer create works of art of visionary power.

But art is dangerous. It comes at a cost. And that is where I couldn't help thinking of our Bill of Rights, specifically the First and Second Amendments.

When those 18th century aristocrats concocted the First Amendment, they couldn't possibly have envisioned popular mass entertainment as powerful and as dark as Nolan's "Batman" films. (Could they have envisioned such "mass entertainment" at all? Jefferson maybe. I doubt it about the rest.) I think a full dose of 21st century "entertainment" reality would have terrified even Jefferson. He might have become as much of a recluse in Monticello as Bruce Wayne in Wayne Manor.

How could they have grasped our 21st century Imax, and/or 3-D ability to offer a mass audience a completely alternate reality – especially one as unremittingly dark and antisocial as the one in the Batman films?

At the same time, how could the formulators of the wretchedly written Second Amendment (its two clauses don't logically go together) have conceived of what one deranged American citizen armed with an AR-15, some Glocks and a shotgun could do in just a few short minutes?

They came up with an amendment protecting hardware possession in an 18th century society. They couldn't begin to imagine weaponry – from nukes to computers – so far beyond mere guns. Their sanctification of hardware for civilian defense is now a sickening anachronism just waiting to explode at a midnight show.

The First Amendment, on the other hand, is about an idea that is as great as any in the history of civilization: total freedom of thought and expression.

What's so terrifying, though, about popular art as powerful as Nolan's two final "Batman" movies is that, to the deranged, the Joker's and Bane's city-torturing merriment can be seen as an encouragement to literally open fire in a crowded theater.

Obviously, if someone is deranged enough, "Madagascar 3" might fill the same function. But municipal chaos – Charles Manson's "helter-skelter" – is what Nolan's brilliant films are all about. The slaughter in Aurora didn't happen during the midnight showings of "Madagascar 3."

We can start making sense about the weaponry our fellow citizens can buy and still remain America. But what our civilization can't do – and remain a civilization – is tell great artists they can no longer be great anymore, lest the very power of their creations and degree of their greatness be the authors of too much mayhem.

That's why we're always going to have to tell the truth – even critics who'd rather not – about how dangerous great art can so often be.

