Climate change is healthy for Bills

Nobody wants to name names. They'll simply admit problems were manifold and ran deep within the Buffalo Bills organization.

They don't feel there's any need to point fingers now, and their reluctance to do so is germane to this story.

The Bills aren't that kind of team anymore.

Defensive captain George Wilson remembers shouting matches in meetings – teammates yelling at each other, players screaming at coaches, coaches telling players to pack up and leave.

General Manager Buddy Nix recalls a universal malaise around One Bills Drive when he returned to the club as a national scout in 2009. Not only was it found in the football department, but also among the rank-and-file employees. An inferiority complex had infested the building.

"We needed a culture change," Nix said.

The process has been slow, but entering the Bills' third training camp under Nix and head coach Chan Gailey, the difference is unmistakable.

The atmosphere has shifted. The Bills have averaged fewer victories the past two years than they did under Dick Jauron, Mike Mularkey or Gregg Williams. Yet they no longer seem like NFL wretches. A winning attitude is noticeable.

The Bills have become easy to root for. They've gotten rid of problem players who didn't fit the team's grand plan. The front office has prevented its talent from getting away while adding more, most remarkably star defensive end Mario Williams.

Expectations of success are founded on legitimate reasons, nothing like former Bills safety Donte Whitner's 2008 playoff guarantee that sounded like hollow bravado.

The national media consider the Bills – owners of the NFL's longest playoff drought at 12 years and counting – a sexy pick to make the postseason. Not reaching the playoffs would be a disappointment more than getting in would be a surprise.

"One thing we always talk about is where we are right now, where we want to go and how we're going to get there," Wilson said. "The first step in that is changing the mentality, the culture, the environment. You want to set a tone around the workplace.

"One thing Coach Gailey has done is taken us from a team that hopes to win and hopes to have the ball bounce our way to a team that expects to win when we take the field."

The culture change began when the Bills promoted Nix to general manager three days before the 2009 finale. Nix said he took the job with assurances from owner Ralph Wilson that he would be allowed to execute a vision.

Nix had helped rebuild an organization previously. The San Diego Chargers went 1-15 the season before Nix became their director of player personnel in 2001.

Nix said the funk was so bad that inspirational signs were hung around the Chargers' offices to help cajole the organization – even the receptionists – into believing winning was possible. The Chargers have had only two losing seasons since.

"Sometimes you have to change a bunch of people, and that's not an easy thing," Nix said. "If you get people who are complacent, whether they're players or anywhere in the building, you try to get by that. We went a year with most folks [at One Bills Drive]. But if they couldn't make the change, then you make a change."

Gone are headaches, quitters, contrarians and usurpers. Respectability has been emphasized under Nix, who reckoned the Bills take prospects with character concerns off their draft board as quickly as any NFL club.

Wide receiver Terrell Owens (a distraction who was bigger than the team at the time) wasn't asked back. Running back Marshawn Lynch (multiple run-ins with the law) was traded away. Whitner (arrested for fighting police in Cleveland) wasn't re-signed. Tight end Shawn Nelson (drug suspension) got dumped.

This NFL offseason has been rife with arrests, including Lynch for drunk driving. But the Bills have remained quiet. Whitner's arrest in April 2009 was the last time a Bills regular was arrested rightfully.

"There's a certain mind-set that you have to have to be on our football team," Gailey said. "What we're trying to create here is a culture of character, a culture of success, a culture of doing things the right way.

"I don't think you do that unless you emphasize all areas of life, not ?just football. We have guys that believe in doing things the right way. It's proven out. We have very few incidents on our football team because I believe we've got the right kind of men."

George Wilson joined the Bills under Mularkey and played through the Jauron years. There was plenty of chaos behind the scenes over that time, but Wilson claimed so much poisonous drama has been expunged.

"We don't have the locker-room-lawyer stuff that divides a team," Wilson said. "We don't allow the friendly fire. We try to protect each other, come to each other's aid. But we hold each other accountable. We don't let anybody cut corners.

"We have good people in the locker room. They want guys they can trust even when they're not looking. That changed the culture with the kind of men we have."

Wide receiver David Nelson was a rookie Gailey's first season, but Nelson noticed an unpleasant carryover from the previous regime.

"The leader of each position group has to believe in what the head man is trying to do," Nelson said. "If the leader of that group is doing his own thing or if the head man is telling us one thing and the group leader is whispering things like ‘Oh, don't listen to him,' then the team falls apart.

"I think we've gotten rid of all that. Guys are giving up selfish ambitions and buying into that team atmosphere."

In the first quarter of last year's finale, Gailey forcefully reminded the entire organization – and Bills fans – how dearly he values character.

Gailey, as he warned he would do, benched popular receiver Stevie Johnson for another end-zone celebration that elicited an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty.

"There were a couple times when Chan said, ‘I'm going to make my point known,' and it definitely sent ripples throughout the team," Nelson said. "Everybody took notice of that."

Perceptions about Buffalo's front office have begun to shift. For instance, when the Bills signed Owens in 2009, it was viewed as a gimmick to sell tickets. When they signed another lightning rod, backup quarterback Vince Young, the move generally was considered shrewd.

The Mario Williams signing, of course, played a significant role in transforming Buffalo's reputation.

Buffalo shocked NFL observers by landing the best free agent of the offseason. Then it added perhaps the second-best available defensive end, Mark Anderson.

"Buffalo, to me, had an inferior feeling in this league," Nix said. ?"People talk about the weather's bad, economy's bad, small market. The first thing we said was ‘We're not ?going to go around with our hat in ?our hand. We want to be aggressive and we're not going to bow to anybody.'

"To get Mario probably proved a point. First of all, people said ‘You're not going to get him to visit.' Yeah, well, we had two guys listed, and everybody said ‘You can forget the first one and go after the next guy.' We got both of them."

In previous years, the Bills' roster had holes all over the place. Some major contributors wouldn't have been good enough to play for any other NFL team. Now the Bills have substantial depth at many positions.

All the optimism considered, Gailey declined to deem the culture change complete. The Bills, he insisted, must win first.

"You can't turn the page until you're successful," Gailey said. "There's a lot of excitement. There's good reason for it. But we have not turned the page. We have to go prove it on Sundays before that changes."?

