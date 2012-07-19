MAZUR, Helena (Dyjewski)

MAZUR - Helena (nee Dyjewski)

Of Lackawanna, NY, July 16, 2012, beloved wife of the late Jan Mazur; dearest sister of Tadeusz (Teresa) Dyjewski and the late Czeslaw (Wanda) Dyjewski; dear aunt of Anna (Daniel) Pruski, Margaret (Eugene) Dabrowski, Miroslaw (Margaret) Dyjewski; great-aunt of Michael, Patrick, Kasia, Justina, Derek and Agnieszka; also survived by family in Poland. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Avenue, where prayers will be said Saturday morning at 8:45 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Angels Church at 9:15. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Share your online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com