Sabres sign two players

The Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday announced that they agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent forward Nick Tarnasky and defenseman TJ Brennan to one-year deals.

The 6-foot-2, 224-pound Tarnasky joins the Sabres after spending a season in the Kontinental Hockey League playing for Vityaz Chekov. In one season, Tarnasky recorded 12 points and 173 penalty minutes in 36 games. Tarnasky was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 9th round of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. In parts of five NHL seasons, Tarnasky has compiled 30 points and 297 penalty minutes in 245 games with Tampa Bay, Nashville and Florida.

The 6-1, 214-pound Brennan, the Sabres' second-round pick in 2007, appeared in 11 games for the Sabres in 2011-12.

***

Talks continue today

NEW YORK — The NHL and the NHL Players' Association are set to resume labor talks today at the league offices in New York.

Total revenue of the league's operations is the biggest sticking point right now, and it's an important one. The players like their cut right now. The owners don't.

The two sides met last Friday in another round of negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement before the current one expires on Sept. 15.

There were multiple reports coming out of the last round of talks that the owners' offer included players' revenues.