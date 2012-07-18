M&T ‘rock solid' despite drop in profits

M&T Bank Corp. said second-quarter operating profits fell 14.5 percent from a year ago – despite higher revenues from loans, trust and mortgage banking – because the bank recorded significant one-time gains a year ago from selling investment securities.

The Buffalo-based parent of M&T Bank reported net income of $233 million, or $1.71 per share, down 28 percent from $322 million, or $2.42 per share.

Even so, the performance, which Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Kevin St. Pierre called "rock solid, as usual," beat Wall Street expectations by 3 cents per share. And compared with the first quarter of 2012, profits rose 13 percent from $206 million, or $1.50 per share.

"The company exceeded our expectations in several areas," Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP analyst Joseph Fenech wrote in a research report. "Costs were very well controlled and ... credit improvement was impressive."

Results include merger-related charges and accounting issues. Not counting those factors, net operating income fell 14.5 percent to $247 million, or $1.82 per share, from $289 million, or $2.16 per share, a year ago. But it was up 13.3 percent from $218 million, or $1.59 per share, in the first quarter.

Earnings a year ago included a $67 million gain after taxes from selling investments to reposition the bank's balance sheet in preparation for its May 2011 purchase of Wilmington Trust Corp. That equates to 54 cents per share. The bank also recorded a $42 million after-tax gain, or 33 cents per share, related to the acquisition itself.

Without those benefits a year ago, profits for the current quarter rose 9.4 percent from $213 million, or $1.55 per share.

"M&T continues to perform well for both our customers and our shareholders," M&T Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Rene F. Jones said in a news release. "We view this as a very solid quarter of performance."

In particular, M&T posted a 65 percent rise in mortgage banking revenues from both commercial and residential lending, as well as a 62 percent surge in trust revenues and an 11 percent gain in net interest income from taking deposits and making loans.

And credit quality improved and outperformed peers, while the bank kept expenses under control.

"This year's second-quarter financial results reflect strong performance across most of our business," Jones said on a conference call with Wall Street analysts.

Net interest income rose 10 percent to $655 million, driven by a $7.1 billion increase in average earning assets because of the Wilmington Trust purchase a year ago.

From the first quarter, net interest income rose 18 percent annualized, which means one-quarter's pace multiplied by four.

At the end of the quarter, total loans rose 7 percent to $62.9 million from a year ago, while total deposits rose 6 percent to $62.5 billion.

Since March 31, average loans during the quarter grew by $1.3 billion, or 9 percent annualized, to $61.8 billion.

In particular, Jones said, "we continue to benefit from the disruption of consumers and businesses impacted by the HSBC divestiture," with average loans in upstate New York up 8 percent annualized and average core deposits up 15 percent.

And Jones expects that to continue through the end of the year, "as people try to settle out and see where they want to keep their lasting bank relationship."

"Western New York customers are very long-tenured, loyal customers, and when you get ?a bank like HSBC that pulls out of the market, people have to think long and hard about where they want to be, not just for a couple of weeks but over time," Jones said in an interview.

"It'll take some time for all of that to settle out."

