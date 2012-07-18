Margaret C. Loos, a former American Red Cross employee and volunteer, died Monday in Fox Run, Orchard Park. She was 99.

A Buffalo native, Ms. Loos graduated from the University of Buffalo in 1934 with a bachelor's degree in business.

The following year, she started working at the Greater Buffalo Chapter of the American Red Cross as the director of the fundraising arm of the organization.

During World War II, she helped develop several programs, including the Motor Corps, dietitian aides, staff aides, canteen service, Junior Red Cross and Service to Military Families.

Following the donation of the Clement Mansion to the Red Cross in 1941, she led the planning and execution of the organization's move to the new Delaware Avenue headquarters.

Miss Loos retired in 1972 after 37 years with the Red Cross and continued at the organization as a volunteer for about 30 more years.

She was given the Clara Barton Volunteer of the Year Award in 1995.

In 1999, the chapter dedicated the library at the Delaware Avenue headquarters to her. The library was Loos' first office in the building.

She also was a member of Zonta Club and volunteered with the United Way and Camp Fire Girls.

A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Friday in the Clement Mansion, 786 Delaware Ave.

[WILLIAMS]