McGREW, Lillian D.

McGREW, Lillian D. - 25 years ago today, July 17, 1987, the Lord took you in His arms. Mom, your brightness like the sunshine Sparkles in your eyes Somehow you feel better As your spirits rise Hope and health together in blended harmony Helps and keeps the faith

In everything we see.

Love,

Gail, Ed Jr., Debbie & Darlene

God Bless Always