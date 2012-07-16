RUBOCKI, Caroline T. (Vizzi)

July 15, 2012, formerly of the Town of Tonawanda, beloved wife of 62 years to Andrew J. Rubocki; dearest mother of Robert (Mary) Rubocki, Marlene (Guy) Sullivan and Ronald (Jenae) Rubocki; devoted grandmother of Michael (Sara), Philip, Skylar and Tessa Rubocki; great-grandmother of Thomas Michael Rubocki; dear sister of Isabelle (late Vincent) Sardina, and the late Joseph (Josephine) Vizzi, late Charles (late Dorothy) Vizzi, late Gertrude Lazzaro-Nola, late Vincent (late Lee) Vizzi, late Sally (Andrew) LaPorte, late Mildred (Charles) Ritchie and late Carl (Marcia) Vizzi, Jr.; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Celebration of her life to be announced at a later date. If so desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com