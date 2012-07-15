COVERT, Lyman C. "Bus"

COVERT - Lyman C. "Bus"

May 4, 2012, loving husband of Karen (nee Copeland) Covert; dear brother of Helen (Ray) Saunders, brother-in-law of Kevin Copeland and also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins; son of the late Betty Covert and son-in-law of the late Elmer and Janice Copeland. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service, which will be held on Saturday, July 21 at 11:00 AM at The DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., (1 mile north of Maple Rd.). Donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Leukemia Society, or American Heart Association. Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com