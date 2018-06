YOUNG, Edna D.

YOUNG - Edna D. July 11, 2012. Family will receive friends Monday at 10 AM, at St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church, E. Ferry/Lonsdale Rd., where funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by H. ALFRED LEWIS MORTUARY, INC., 968 Jefferson Ave.