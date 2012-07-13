RUDA, Norbert

RUDA - Norbert July 12, 2012, of Kenmore, NY, beloved husband of 65 years to Mary (Mekarski) Ruda; dear father of Tim (Patricia), Sharon Crooks, Gregg, Annette (David) Marsowicz and the late Robert (Sharon) Ruda; also survived by 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 9:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Timothy's Church at 10 AM. Mr. Ruda was a volunteer for the Kenmore Meals on Wheels, VA and Kenmore Mercy Hospitals, and was a member of American Legion Brounshidle Post No. 205.