Newest firefighters answer the bell to save budget; Class of 37 ends training in time to fill vacancies

The Buffalo Fire Department's 37 newest members who were added to the rolls Thursday will not only help keep the city safe but help drive down overtime at a time when those costs are highest – during the summer vacation season, Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield Jr. said.

And while it was a joyous day for the new firefighters at their graduation ceremony in an auditorium packed with some 390 family members and friends at Waterfront School, there was nothing coincidental in the timing of the official start to their careers.

"We'll still be short-staffed, but these guys are coming on line at our highest period for overtime with summer vacations," said Whitfield, who has taken heat in recent weeks from Deputy Mayor Steven M. Casey over increasing overtime costs, which totaled about $8.7 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

"We planned to have these new recruits in time for the summer," said Whitfield, adding that the department is doing everything it can to contain the costs, including close scrutiny of injured-on-duty claims. The new firefighters, he said, increase the sworn personnel to about 700, which is 15 less than what the department is budgeted to fund.

"This is the last class we will be able to draw from off the current civil service list because there are no more eligible women on it, and we have to abide by a federal court order on hiring," said Whitfield, explaining that a new firefighter exam will have to be developed and a test given to create a pool of potential candidates. "That will all take awhile, and at the same time we routinely have firefighters retiring or leaving on disability," the commissioner said of the difficulties he faces in keeping down overtime costs because of mandatory minimum staffing levels.

But Whitfield, who spoke of these financial challenges moments before the graduation, said Thursday was also a wonderful day for the fire department as it welcomed its newest members into a family of public servants who have a remarkable opportunity few people ever get "to make a difference in the lives of people facing tragic circumstances."

Amplifying that message, Mayor Byron W. Brown urged the firefighters to never forget how enthused they felt on their day of graduation.

"I hope you always keep the passion and compassion you have today," said Brown, who urged firefighters success in bringing calm to the most difficult of situations.

He also asked the firefighters to applaud their family members for the support their loved ones provided in making it possible for them to successfully complete 12 weeks of rigorous training.

But loudest applause came from family and friends when the mayor asked the crowd to join him in congratulating the class of "12-01."

Chief of Training James C. LaMacchia described the new firefighters as "kids who worked their butts off" to earn a spot in the fire department and added that some "aren't kids." The oldest of the new firefighters is 45 and the youngest 23.

Among them was Nicholas Catanzaro, 29, who follows in the footsteps of his father, Michael Catanzaro, one of five firefighters who died in the December 1983 propane explosion. Catanzaro, 9 months old when the disaster occurred, will be assigned to his father's firehouse, home of Ladder 5 and Engine 32 on Seneca Street.

The assignment, Whitfield said, was made after the new firefighter expressed a willingness to serve there.

"I'm overwhelmed, just overwhelmed with gladness for my son, but it was difficult when he came home with his firefighter uniform, and I saw the name on it, ‘Firefighter Catanzaro,' just like his dad's uniform," said a teary-eyed Jean Catanzaro Hubbard.

For Shelby Max, who came to the ceremony with her toddler daughter, Sophie, and her parents Peter and Susan Yeskoot, seeing her husband, Timothy Max Jr., 31, become a firefighter, represented a moment of long-sought fulfillment.

"Tim's been trying for the last 10 years to get a job in public service. It was his dream to become a firefighter, and I'm so proud of him," said Max, who is expecting their second child in a month. "It's an honorable job."

