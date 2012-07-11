STEFFAN, Diana G. (Staufenberger)

July 10, 2012, of Cheektowaga, beloved wife of Jeffrey A. Steffan; dearest mother of Mark Jr. (Patty), Mike D. (Sheri) Mitchell, Amanda L. Steffan; stepmother of Krista L. Betler; foster mother of Marissa Rodriguez; loving grandmother of Ty, Diemien, Kara, Makayla; also survived by loving brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. Funeral service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday at 12:30 PM. Family will be present Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Flowers gratefully declined.