AGOSTINELLI, Aldo A. "Mr. Gregory"

June 26, 2012, of West Seneca, beloved husband of Anne Marie (Nowak) Agostinelli and the late Betty (Miller); dear brother of the late Linda (late Arthur) Berger, Helen (late James) Ralabate, Guy (Jean), Dora (late Gino) Cesar; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Thursday and Friday from 4-8 PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (1 block east of Union Rd.). All are cordially invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 9:30 AM in Blessed John XXIII Church, Harlem Rd., corner Arcade St. Kindly assemble at church. Aldo was a WW II Army veteran and Bronze Star Recipient. "I have run the race, I have kept the faith, now it's time to go." In lieu of flowers, donations to Nicaragua Missions, c/o Ann Zon, 10100 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY 14051 or Harvest House, 1782 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210 are appreciated.