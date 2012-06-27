TRUKSHYN, lORRAINE (Milburth)

TRUKSHYN - Lorraine (nee Milburth)

Of Sloan, NY June 24, 2012, beloved wife of the late Serge; loving mother of Carol (Michael) Kozlowski, Nadine (Mike) Carvelli, Beverly (Tim Collison), Lori (Renee Toth) and Anne (Ed) Hunt; grandmother of Michael P. (Rozita) Carvelli, Michael and Zachary Koslowski, Anastasia and Nickolas Pelligrino; sister of Viola, William, Robert, Dorothy, Rosie, Joanne, Linda, late Marian, late Patricia and the late Ronald. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 4-8 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Andrew's R.C. Church, Sloan, NY Friday at 12:30. Please assemble at church. Donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation.