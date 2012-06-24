FLOOD, Cynthia Dillard (Kearney)

Of Lake Villa, IL, a longtime resident of Buffalo, moved to Illinois in 2006 to be with her daughter and grandchildren, entered into rest June 20, 2012, beloved wife of the late Madison M. Flood; devoted mother of Teresa (Leroy) Brown; cherished grandmother of Christopher and Michelle; dearest sister of Beulah Williams and Katie Rodwell; also survived by a host of wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Homecoming service will be celebrated at Bethel AME Church, 1525 Michigan Ave., Buffalo on Wednesday, with visitation from 11-12 PM and the Homecoming service starting at 12 PM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by H. ALFRED LEWIS MORTUARY, INC.