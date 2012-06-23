LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Mosquitoes in Amherst test positive for West Nile virus

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein on Friday urged residents to use insect repellent and take other measures to minimize mosquito contact following the discovery of West Nile virus positive mosquitoes in Amherst.

The Department of Health reported that a pool of 50 mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus were collected from a trap June 14 and were the first collected in Amherst this year.

"With summer here and more people being active outdoors, it's imperative to take steps to minimize mosquito contact with your skin and decrease the mosquito burden in your immediate area," Burstein said in a statement released by the Health Department.

Burstein urged adults to use insect repellent containing at least 25 percent DEET and for children to use repellent containing 10 percent DEET, when possible. Long-sleeve shirts and long pants can also be used to minimize contact with mosquitoes. The Health Department also advised residents to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

For more information, visit the Health Department's website at http://www2.erie.gov/health/.

***

Main Street Music, Art Fest scheduled today and Sunday

NIAGARA FALLS -- The annual Main Street Music and Art Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The festival, which takes place on Main Street between Michigan and Niagara avenues, will feature 28 bands, more than 100 vendors, a classic car show, food and wine tastings and art exhibits, organizers said. For information, visit www.womadistrict.com.

***

Weinberg Campus employees OK pact featuring wage hike

More than 300 nursing-home workers at the Weinberg Campus in Getzville have voted to ratify a contract that features a 4 percent wage increase over two years and provides increases for employer contributions to the pension and training funds.

The contract represents members of 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East who work as licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants and in service and maintenance. The contract also maintains employer contribution to employee health insurance.

The agreement comes after two months of negotiations.

***

Volunteers being recruited for Beaver Island cleanup

The public is asked to pitch in on cleanup efforts at Beaver Island State Park on Grand Island today.

Volunteers will clean debris from the park and its shores beginning at 2:30 p.m. today. Volunteers should sign in at the toll booth to receive free parking and further instruction.

The event is hosted by clean energy company Viridian Energy and the Alliance for the Great Lakes.

All volunteers will receive free T-shirts and be treated to a free cookout after the cleanup. To register, visit greatlakesadopt.org. For more information, call 570-2150.