Herd falls to 1-7 in last eight

NORFOLK — The Buffalo Bisons couldn't recover from a five-run third inning, as they dropped the series finale with Norfolk, 5-3, on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park. The Tides took the series, 3-1.

The loss was the Herd's seventh in its last eight.

The Tides won the season series against Buffalo (5-3) for just the second time since 2002. The series win bucks Buffalo's recent trend of winning in Norfolk; Buffalo has a 38-21 overall record at Harbor Park.

The Tides got all the runs they would need in the third as they batted around against Buffalo starter Jeurys Familia (5-4). Major-league veterans Lew Ford, Miguel Tejada and Bill Hall each had RBI singles, while Jamie Hoffmann added a run-scoring double.

Familia struggled, lasting just 2- 2/3 innings before the Herd went to the bullpen early for the second straight game.

Familia was coming off a four-inning outing against Pawtucket on June 16 in which he came away with a no-decision.

Buffalo had jumped out to a 2-0 lead after two innings. After Val Pascucci walked, Fred Lewis and Josh Satin hit back-to-back singles to load the bases. Matt Tuiasosopo walked to give the Herd a 1-0 lead. With the bases still loaded, Lewis scored on an error to make it 2-0.

Pascucci's walk gives him 50 this season, which leads the team and is second in the International League.

Buffalo cut the lead to 5-3 with a run in the seventh inning as Satin was plated on a groundout. The Norfolk bullpen kept the Herd from imposing more damage as J.C. Romero and Pat Neshek each tossed a scoreless inning of relief.

The Bisons' bullpen combined to toss 5- 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and no runs and striking out three.

Buffalo continues its road trip when it opens up a four-game series tonight (7:05 p.m. Radio 1520) against the Durham Bulls. The scheduled starter for the Bisons is lefty Garrett Olson (2-4, 5.00), who will square off with Lance Pendleton (2-2, 3.46).

Buffalo is 19-18 on the road.