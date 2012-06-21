THE PICTURE PAGE

John Hickey/Buffalo News

Rolling tour: Joe Pichardo, 8, and his mother, Theresa Walmsley, ride their scooters along a path Wednesday afternoon in Temple Shaarey Zedek/Beth David Cemetery in Cheektowaga.

***

Charles Lewis/Buffalo News

Taking shape: Mural painter Tim Martin of Lancaster works on a conceptual painting of New York State landscapes Wednesday in the offices of Seneca Development & Management Corp. in Buffalo.

***

Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News

Making their debut: Three baby slender-tailed meerkats pose with their mother, Serafina, as they are displayed to the public Wednesday at the Buffalo Zoo. Born May 9, they are the first surviving meerkat babies to be born at the zoo since 2000. A contest to name them will be announced next month.

***

Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Pause to refresh: Tony Brick takes a break to drink some water during Wednesday afternoon's heat as he sits on rolled-up sod at Buffalo's Central Wharf. Story and another photo on Page B3.