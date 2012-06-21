LAIER, Ruth B.

LAIER - Ruth B. June 19, 2012, of Buffalo, NY, beloved wife of the late Calvin L.; dear mother of Linda (Ronald) Glasgow, Nancy (Richard Jr.) Morrison, Susan (David) Boldt and Wendy (Timothy) Ayler; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey, Lori, Elizabeth, Sarah, Amanda, Melissa and Kevin; survived by seven great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave., Friday morning at 10. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Arrangements by LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC. FUNERAL HOME.