AROUND THE STATE

University plans center in journalist's memory

STONY BROOK (AP) -- The Journalism School at Stony Brook University will establish a center for international reporting in memory of slain correspondent Marie Colvin.

The Sunday Times of London reporter was killed in a rocket attack in February while reporting on the violent crackdown by the Syrian government. She had worked 30 years in war zones around the world, losing her left eye to shrapnel from an attack by Tamil Tigers in Sri Lanka.

The university based on Long Island announced plans Wednesday to begin a fundraising campaign for the center. Colvin, 56, grew up in nearby East Norwich.

The center hopes to send students on foreign reporting trips to learn their craft. It also plans a lecture series featuring distinguished foreign correspondents.

Murder-suicide claims 2 in burned farmhouse

CHEMUNG (AP) -- Police said Wednesday a man killed his estranged girlfriend and then himself in a southern New York farmhouse that was gutted by fire.

Few details have been released, but Chemung County Sheriff Christopher Moss said Dennis Perry, 56, killed Mary Vinson, 47, and a gun was found at the scene.

The causes of their deaths remained under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the house at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and took two hours to get the blaze under control.

Probe of school official alleges lewd behavior

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City school investigators say the assistant principal of a Brooklyn high school made inappropriate sexual remarks to three 15-year-old girls at his school.

Special Commissioner of Investigation Richard Condon issued the report Wednesday on William Abreu, an assistant principal at Progress High School for Professional Careers.

A Department of Education spokeswoman said Abreu has been removed from the classroom.

Investigators said a school aide solicited the students to meet with Abreu. She has been suspended without pay.