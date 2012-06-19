Russia ready to send ships to Syria to protect its citizens

Russia's Interfax news agency reported Monday that two Russian navy ships are prepared to head to Syria to protect Russian citizens and a naval base there.

"We must protect our citizens," Maj.-Gen. Vladimir Gradusov was quoted as saying. "We won't abandon the Russians and will evacuate them from the conflict zone, if necessary."

Each ship is capable of carrying up to 300 marines and a dozen tanks, according to Russian media reports. That would make it the largest known Russian troop deployment to Syria, signaling that Moscow is becoming increasingly uneasy about Syria's slide toward civil war.

Russia has been Syria's strongest ally over the course of the uprising, which began in March 2011 with mostly peaceful protests against Bashar Assad's regime. A ferocious government crackdown led many to take up arms, and the conflict is now an armed insurgency.

Opposition groups say more than 14,000 people have been killed since the Syrian uprising began in March 2011, including more than 3,400 security forces.

Syria is Russia's last remaining ally in the Middle East, and has been a major customer of Soviet and Russian weapons industries for the last four decades, acquiring billions of dollars worth of combat jets, helicopters, missiles, armored vehicles and other military gear.

Tartus is Russia's only naval base outside the former Soviet Union, serving Russian navy ships on missions to the Mediterranean and hosting an unspecified number of military personnel.

Meanwhile, there was renewed shelling in the restive Homs province, and it comes as regime forces carry out an offensive to drive out rebels by shelling urban areas with tanks and attacking from helicopters. Rebels also have attacked Syrian forces, mostly trying to burn tanks.