SEGIT, Mary

SEGIT - Mary June 18, 2012, age 95, beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (nee Mackiewicz) Segit; dearest sister of Stanley (Louise) Segit and the late Joseph (Mary Irene) Segit, Carol (Casey) Trawinski, Irene (Clarence) Schindler, John Segit and Jennie (Stanley) Penski; loving aunt of 16 nieces and nephews; also survived by many great-nieces and nephews and greatgreat-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law of Pat Segit. Funeral Services commencing Thursday at 9:30 am at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME., 2510 Union Rd., (two blocks south of William St.) and in St. John Gualbert RC Church at 10 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. The family will be present Tuesday 7-9 and Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Send condolences to www.SMOLAREKFH.com.