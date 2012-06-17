DAVIS, Marjorie "Virginia" (Delorge)

June 15, 2012; wife of the late Thomas J. Davis Sr.; mother of Mrs. Ronald (Diane) Wild, Judy Campbell, Gini Kempisty and the late Thomas J. Davis Jr.; also survived by ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, one mile north of Maple Rd., just passed Klein (same location as Dengler, Roberts, Perna) Sunday 3-6 PM at which time a funeral service will take place. Gifts made in Mrs. Davis' memory made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. appreciated.