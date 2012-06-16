ERB, Carolyn L. (Konerth)

June 14, 2012, beloved wife of Robin D. Erb; dearest mother of Brian (Kelly), Kevin (Bernadette) Erb, Sharon (Joseph) Kostelny and Wendy Erb; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; dear sister of Shirley (Bernard) Lerner and James (Madeline) Konerth.