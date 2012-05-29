POLICE & COURTS

Woman arrested trying to enter Collins prison

A 25-year-old woman from Phelps was arrested Saturday after she allegedly attempted to enter Collins Correctional Facility with a hypodermic needle filled with blood, police said.

Jennifer L. Heidemann was charged with promoting prison contraband in the first degree and criminal possession of a hypodermic needle. She is scheduled to appear in Collins Town Court at a later date.

-----

Man and woman escape after boat explodes

ASHVILLE -- Two boaters from Pennsylvania managed to escape serious injuries Monday afternoon when their vessel exploded on Chautauqua Lake near Smith Boys Marina.

Following the explosion, Stephanie Mummert, 41, of Fairfield, and Thomas Meyers, 43, of Mechanicsburg, were able to grab a flotation device and jump from the burning boat, according to Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies.

The man and woman, deputies said, were assisted from the water by unknown boaters who were in the vicinity of the accident.

Mummert suffered burns to her lower legs and was taken to WCA Hospital in Jamestown for treatment, but she was not admitted. Meyers, authorities said, did not require medical treatment.

The boat was destroyed, deputies added. Volunteer firefighters from Lakewood, Ashville and Celeron responded to the explosion, which was reported at 1:35 p.m.

-----

Man accused of pointing long gun at brother

State police at Collins arrested a Gowanda man accused of pointing a long gun at his brother in a threatening manner late Sunday night.

Just after 11 p.m., troopers responded to West Becker Road in the Town of Collins, where the victim fled from the scene on his ATV to notify police.

Troopers charged Charles F. Smith, 32, of West Main Street, Gowanda, with second-degree menacing, according to police reports.

-----

Aggravated DWI charged after parking lot accident

SILVER CREEK -- A property-damage accident early Monday in Sunset Bay left a Lewiston man charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, for having a blood-alcohol level greater than 0.18 percent, Chautauqua County sheriff's officials reported.

Deputies said Aldo J. Orsi III, 36, backed his vehicle into a parked vehicle, leaving both vehicles damaged, at about 2:35 a.m. in a parking lot on Iola Drive. Orsi was charged with aggravated DWI and unsafe backing, according to police reports.

-----

Third person arrested in May 20 stabbing

PORT COLBORNE, Ont. -- Niagara Regional Police report that they arrested a third person Monday in connection with a stabbing May 20 on a road inside Sherkston Shores Resort.

The 17-year-old male, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and theft of a motor vehicle. He was held pending a bail hearing.

Sunday, Niagara Regional Police arrested Oral Coore, 19, and Ryan Higgins, 19, both of Fort Erie, in connection with the incident. They face the same charges as the 17-year-old. Coore also was charged with assault with a weapon.

The arrests followed an investigation into an altercation that occurred when a group of young males accosted four people who were traveling on golf carts inside the resort. An unidentified victim, age 26, was stabbed and taken to Welland County General Hospital for treatment.

-----

House fires on Best, LaSalle cause damage

Buffalo firefighters responded to two house fires Monday afternoon on LaSalle Avenue and Best Street.

At 5:06, firefighters were summoned to the 600 block of LaSalle for a fire inside a two-story house. The blaze caused $45,000 damage, and its cause remains under investigation.

About two hours earlier, just after 3, firefighters were called to the 400 block of Best Street for a blaze inside a 2 1/2 -story residence. The cause of that fire was listed as careless use of a torch, firefighters said, adding that damage was set at $20,000.

-----

Driver, vehicle found in ditch; DUI charged

A Springville man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing his vehicle into a ditch, police said.

Matthew A. Reed, 45, was found in the ditch on Townsend Road in the Town of Concord at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, police said. Reed refused to take a breathalyzer test. He was given appearance tickets to return to Concord Town Court at a later date.

-----

Motorcyclist injured in collision with car

NIAGARA FALLS -- A motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and 89th Street about 8:30 p.m. Monday, injuring the driver of the motorcycle, authorities said.

City police said the biker was transported to Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, with head and eye injuries, but they did not appear to be life-threatening.