Five Spot / Quick hitters on the light side

IT'S NEVER TOO LATE

Zach Johnson (above) was awarded a double bogey for a rules violation well after finishing the 18th hole in Sunday's golf tournament. A two-shot penalty while sitting in the clubhouse? Man, that is a tough course.

AT LEAST ALMOST ALL

Miami's Dwyane Wade says an NBA Eastern final between the Heat and Celtics is "the series America wanted." Apparently Wade thinks Philadelphia and Indianapolis have seceded from the Union.

FOOT OFF THE GAS

A 1.6-mile section of Interstate 85 near Charlotte, North Carolina, has been renamed the Jeff Gordon Expressway after the NASCAR driver. One drawback after a few years of driving on it, you tend to fall back into traffic.

WHAT GOES AROUND

Red Sox manager Bobby Valentine called the Rays' coaching staff "very immature and out of control." This comes from someone who once returned to the dugout after an ejection wearing a fake mustache.

TIMING IS EVERYTHING

Buffalo tied a record for its hottest May 28th when the thermometer hit 86 degrees. If you listened carefully, you could hear 5,200 runners all say the same thing: "Better Monday than Sunday."

-- Budd Bailey