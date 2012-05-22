NIAGARA NEWS BRIEFS

Seneca Gaming gives city $15,000 for landscaping

NIAGARA FALLS -- The Seneca Gaming Corp. has given the city $15,000 to landscape traffic medians around the Seneca Niagara Casino, city officials announced Monday.

The funds will be used by city public works crews to pull weeds and plant flowers in the medians along Niagara Street, Centennial Circle and John B. Daly and Rainbow boulevards.

The City Council had voted down a motion that would pay for the work because it was to be funded by part of the $50 million in casino slot machine revenues owed to the city. The funds have not been paid to the city because of a dispute between the Senecas and the state.

In past years, the city hired contractors to complete the work for roughly $35,000, officials said.

***

Officials are discussing air quality issues

Officials from the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are having informal talks about air quality issues, bridge officials said in a news release Monday.

Authority Chairman Sam Hoyt recently sent a letter to the EPA outlining past environmental efforts and the potential for future ones.

"As discussed, the authority agrees that more can be done to maximize positive environmental stewardship at our port," Hoyt wrote in a May 15 letter to Judith A. Enck, the EPA's regional administrator. "However, many important air quality improvements have indeed been made at the Peace Bridge over the last decade due to a series of renovations and facility enhancements."

***

New exhibit traces history of Coast Guard vessels

A new exhibit representing more than two centuries of U.S. Coast Guard vessels goes on display at 11 a.m. today in Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park.

Models of 41 vessels, representing ship types from 1790 to the present, were donated to the Foundation for Coast Guard History by collector and model builder Dick Petri of Lake View. Petri started his collection in 1972 by building models of the seven ships he served on during his career in the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard models join two other recently opened exhibits -- a World War II display that includes notes left by visitors telling their memories of those who served in the war, and a display of eight models of various types of naval destroyers. The park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 31. For information, call 847-1773 or visit www.buffalonavalpark.org.

***

Police Department receives grant for DWI enforcement

The North Collins Village Police Department announces that it has received a grant for enforcement efforts against drunken drivers through the Erie County Stop DWI Office.

The grant will allow the department to provide extra staffing for patrols as well as equipment needed to enforce laws on driving while intoxicated. The grant takes effect immediately, police officials say.