Another feat on clay for Nadal

ROME -- Rafael Nadal showed he's still the man to beat on clay, defeating Novak Djokovic, 7-5, 6-3, Monday in a rain-delayed final to win his record sixth Italian Open and regain the No. 2 ranking.

After losing to Djokovic in seven straight finals -- including Rome last year -- Nadal has now won two straight against the top-ranked Serb after also capturing the Monte Carlo Masters on clay. Nadal also moved ahead of Roger Federer in the rankings with the French Open starting Sunday.

"I don't think I played that well. I can do better," Nadal said. "When you are not serving 100 percent perfect then you are in trouble because he returns hard. I am trying to play more aggressive and I am hitting the ball better than last year."

Djokovic, drained in Monte Carlo after the death of his grandfather, made 41 unforced errors in this match. His double-fault on the last point gave Nadal his 49th career title and his 35th on clay.

Nadal did not drop a set all tournament to clinch his third Italian Open victory in four years, with his winning streak interrupted last year by Djokovic. Monday's match was the first time the same players competed in back-to-back finals since the tournament began in 1930.

"He is always the favorite even if I win against him seven times," Djokovic said. "He is the best player in the world on this surface and the two wins I had gave me confidence and I think that the match [Monday] was quite close even if he won in straight sets.

Djokovic played well at the start but the turning point came midway through the 10th game when a line judge called the Serbian's shot out. The umpire overruled the decision, but Nadal won the replayed point and then held his serve to make it 5-5.

Nadal acknowledged last year that Djokovic had a mental advantage over him after all those losses.

"You need to accept your losses because this is a game and in this sport you will always lose, but it is normal that you lose and you need to be patient to wait for your moment," Nadal said. "I accept my losses and try to keep being competitive. You win a few points and you lose a few and you can lose a match. [Monday] I won and that's the difference. You don't need to find great things -- it is the small things that make the difference."

Nadal is a six-time champion at Roland Garros; Djokovic will be looking for his first title there. He holds the other three Grand Slam titles, having beaten Nadal in the finals of Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and Australian Open.