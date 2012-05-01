TERRAGNOLI, Joel P.

TERRAGNOLI TERRAGNOLI - Joel P. April 28, 2012, age 81, beloved husband of the late Ruth (nee Santarelli) Terragnoli; dear father of Kathleen Terragnoli and Rev. Joel L. (Susan) Terragnoli; loving and devoted grandfather of Dr. Elizabeth M. (Ethan Helm) Terragnoli, Joel J. Terragnoli and John P. Terragnoli; brother of Diana (late Louis) Santarelli, Ruth (Joseph) Marelli and the late Paul (late Stella), James, John (late Margaret), Louis Terragnoli, Rose Pezzino, Ann (late Sam) Morando and Esther (late Vito) Parisi; brother-in-law of Faye Terragnoli, Ruth Terragnoli and Tom Pezzino; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday 2-4 and 6-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins), where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. Burial will take place Saturday in Plains, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joel and Ruth Santarelli Terragnoli Scholarship Fund, c/o Valley Forge Christian College, 1401 Charlestown Rd., Phoenixville, PA 19460. Both Joel and Ruth were true heroes who lived with faith and love, and who died with courage and dignity as they were ushered into the hands of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.