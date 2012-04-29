SLATTERY, Maria E. (Fox)

Of Holland, April 26, 2012, beloved wife of the late Jack Slattery; dear mother of Paul (Kathleen) Slattery, Jack (Carol), Jim, Brian (Susan) Slattery; sister of Doris Wojtanik, Shirley Hiller and Late Kenneth (Susan) Fox; grandmother of Anita, Scott, Nikki, James, Serena, Jaqualyn and Cody; also survived by several great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday, May 4th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6469 Olean Rd. (Route 16 near Emery Rd.), East Aurora/South Wales (652-8716). Memorial Service, Saturday, May 5th at 11:00 AM at the Holland United Methodist Church, Partridge Rd. Holland. Guest book and directions at www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com