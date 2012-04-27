Bisons opening homestand with a shuffled roster

There have been plenty of changes on the Buffalo Bisons' roster since the Herd left town last week and pitcher Chris Schwinden is the latest player heading to New York as he will start for the Mets tonight against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

The Bisons, meanwhile, open an eight-game homestand tonight at 6 against the Rochester Red Wings in Coca-Cola Field (TWC, Radio 1520 AM). Jeurys Familia (2-1) will start.

Schwinden, Buffalo's most valuable pitcher last season, has been called up to replace the injured Mike Pelfrey. Schwinden is 2-2 with a 2.05 ERA in four starts for Buffalo. His ERA is seventh in the International League.

The Bisons placed outfielder Adam Loewen on the disabled list Thursday with a stress fracture in his right foot. Loewen has not played since suffering the injury April 20. The converted pitcher was batting .270 with three home runs and nine RBIs. There is no timetable for his return.

Jeremy Hefner (2-1, 1.96) has been returned to the Bisons after making his major-league debut and throwing three scoreless innings for the Mets on Monday against San Francisco.

The Mets also added outfielders Dustin Martin and Fred Lewis and infielder Brad Emaus to the Buffalo roster as free-agent signings during the road trip.

The Bisons and Red Wings play four games before Syracuse comes to town for a four-game set opening Tuesday. The Chiefs' roster includes 19-year-old outfielder Bryce Harper, the top Washington Nationals prospect who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft.

